Monmouthshire’s A-Level students celebrate qualifications
Today sees the publication of the first set of formal examination results since 2019 and students in Monmouthshire’s four secondary schools; King Henry VIII, Monmouth Comprehensive School, Caldicot School and Chesptow School A Level students will be taking the next step in their life’s journey.
These results will have been achieved by students who have worked throughout the period affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They represent work, resilience and commitment – traits we would wish to see in all of Monmouthshire’s young people.
Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, Councillor Martyn Groucutt, said: “All of our students who are receiving their A-level and AS level grades deserve the highest praise for studying throughout a hugely disrupted period of time. Throughout, you have coped with many challenges and yet have applied yourselves wholeheartedly.
“Results day is an important milestone; you will now take your next steps towards life as adults either through higher education or through work, and I wish you the greatest of success on your chosen path. As you step forward, remember those who supported you; your teachers and school team and of course your families and carers.”
Chief Officer for Children and Young People, Will McLean added: “These are the first set of formal examination results since 2019, and in the intervening period our students have worked incredibly hard in immensely challenging circumstances. I wish everyone well as they progress to higher education or to work, I believe they can do so with confidence and hope. I am grateful, as ever, to all our school staff who have supported our learners over the past two years and of course their families and carers.”
