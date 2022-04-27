Monmouthshire Welsh Labour launch manifesto

Welsh Labour candidates standing in Monmouthshire launch their election manifesto for the upcoming local elections on May 5 ( Pic from Monmouthshire Labour )

On Saturday April 23 2022 Welsh Labour candidates and supporters met simultaneously in four towns across Monmouthshire to launch the County Council election manifesto in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow and on the Monnow Bridge in Monmouth.

The Monmouthshire County Council election manifesto outlines how a Labour Council will benefit local residents.

The priorities include providing social homes to rent and homes for young people and safe accommodation for those who are homeless.

New homes should be built to the highest efficiency standards. Labour will tackle issues of rural isolation and our ageing population.

A Labour Council will respond creatively and rigorously to the climate emergency with practical measures such as enhanced water management and enforce pollution control. Labour will work with schools to ensure they are well resourced and work with adult education providers to promote lifelong learning.

Labour will promote localism in our town centres to enhance their unique character, encourage high quality public transport, fix traffic issues and promote active travel. A Labour council will work collaboratively with the Welsh Government to maximise the resources coming to Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire County Council provides everything from childcare to public protection, recycling, planning, countryside services, leisure and enforcement.

A Labour council will work with the dedicated and hardworking Council staff to provide excellent value for money services for everyone in Monmouthshire.