Monmouthshire Veterans Hub has been shortlisted for the esteemed Welsh Veterans Award. The team received a nomination for the Veterans Association 2 to 5 Years Group Award, recognising their outstanding contributions to the Armed Forces community.
Representatives from the Hub will travel to Cardiff next month for a BAFA-style award ceremony, where they will learn if they have won the award and advanced to the National Awards.
Wales is home to a significant number of highly successful Armed Forces veterans who have transitioned from military to civilian life. The Welsh Veterans Award aims to honour and reward these individuals, who have gone above and beyond, excelling in their respective fields.
Since its launch in March 2022, the Monmouthshire Veterans Hub has been a cornerstone of the veterans community. The veteran-run group is celebrated for providing high-quality, person-centred support to former members of the Armed Forces.
Veteran of the RAF and Chairman of the Monmouthshire Veterans Support Hub, Bryn Probert, commented: “All of us at the Hub are amazed that we have been nominated! We’re just a group that ticks along and do what we do, but we must be doing something right!”
Bryn travelled to Cardiff last week, ahead of the awards for promotional material. He was accompanied by fellow veterans, Kim Morgan and Kelvin Preece.
“It was a great day. We had the opportunity to film our video for the ceremony, as well as chat and network with other nominees and sponsors. The thing is in being a veteran - we are all bonded by experience that a civilian wouldn’t understand. It was an honour to meet them and stand beside them.”
MCC congratulated the Hub, saying: "Monmouthshire Veterans' Support Hub provides individuals from the Armed Forces Community with the space and the mechanism to access relevant and timely support as and when needed.
“It provides peer support structures to encourage self-reliance, esteem-building, and self-empowerment. The multi-agency structure allows veterans to get the support they seek while also providing the space for veterans to discuss day-to-day experiences with each other.
“The nomination is a testament to the work the Monmouthshire Veterans' Support Hub is doing in the community. Congratulations to all involved."