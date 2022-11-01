Monmouthshire takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty
Tuesday 1st November 2022 9:42 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Monnow Bridge Fish Bar, a takeaway at 123 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on September 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 55 takeaways with ratings, 28 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.