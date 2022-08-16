Monmouthshire takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating

A Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Tuesday 16th August 2022 7:29 am
The Codfather, a takeaway at 21 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given the maximum score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Monmouthshire's 57 takeaways with ratings, 30 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

