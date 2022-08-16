Monmouthshire takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire takeaway handed new five-star food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tuesday 16th August 2022 7:29 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Codfather, a takeaway at 21 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given the maximum score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 57 takeaways with ratings, 30 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.