Monmouthshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire takeaway given new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Patrick Jack
Tuesday 9th August 2022 8:12 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Balti Delight, a takeaway at 31 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 58 takeaways with ratings, 30 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.