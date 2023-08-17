Cllr Martyn Groucutt, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “Today marks a vital day for our learners who have reached the conclusion of their education in school. For our learners receiving their AS-levels today they will have a sense of the progress that they have made in the last year, and along with their teachers they will now review and focus on the year to come. Our students receiving A-levels and BTEC results their next step will be an exciting one, be it into work, apprenticeship or higher education. These are students who did not sit their GCSEs due to the pandemic and the outcomes that they achieve today are testament to their resilience and dedication - and of course the excellent teaching alongside the support and care by all of the staff in our four secondary schools. I want to take this opportunity to recognise the efforts of all of our learners, you have been resilient and shown great fortitude in achieving these results. I also want to pay tribute to the staff in our schools and of course the learners' families who have supported them throughout their time in school.”