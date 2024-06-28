WITH farming families and rural communities integral to shaping the natural environment of Wales whilst also contributing to local culture and the economy it’s often all too easy to believe everything in the countryside must be rosy. But the economic pressures, anxieties and possible isolation affecting farming families have been recognised locally as needing some easily accessible support.
Like minded individuals set up Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre, which is now based at Raglan Livestock Market, after an initial launch of MRSC at Usk Agricultural Show in 2021. Now farmers who travel to the market from neighbouring counties are as welcome as local ones to access the broad-based friendly support offered. Immediate access to trained personnel is possible to support mental and physical health and unpaid volunteers with legal, medical, veterinary and other professional skills give of their time during the weekly Monday and Wednesday markets.
Fundraising is ongoing to build on the grant aid which refurbished the centre’s trailer hub and the next event takes place on Sunday, July 7th when a Tractor Run starts at 10am from the Livestock Market on the old Abergavenny to Raglan road. The event is being organised by Border Counties Vintage Club and details are on the club’s Facebook page. A Grand Draw will also take place with prizes generously donated by local businesses.
At the Wednesday market last week the centre received a welcome boost of a donation from Gwent Metal Detecting Club. This had been collected from members grateful for the chance to use their detectors at Whitecastle Farm, courtesy of Mr and Mrs John Hoggins. Colin Roberts, the club’s secretary was thanked for the donation by MRSC project manager, Bob Stevenson and project co-ordinator Shirley Hughes.
As well as farmers dropping in to chat, gain advice or to have their blood pressure checked at the hub, the MRSC volunteers and Monmouthshire MIND workers who regularly attend also welcomed other supporters including representatives of The Village Alive Trust, Patti Griffiths and the Trust’s consultant Gareth Kiddie, whose work for the trust is part funded through grant aid from the Architectural Heritage Fund.
The Village Alive Trust has helped conserve many local listed buildings, including agricultural barns and cider houses, since it was set up 20 years ago. The latest and most ambitious project is to retain and refurbish the closed Grade II* listed St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth, near Raglan. Uses could include a café to enable local people to meet, a bell ringing training school, exhibition space and quiet space for mental health charities to use.
A successful grant-aided church renovation and adaptation project could benefit the wider rural community and could also assist the mentoring work carried out by MRSC by enabling a nearby venue for discreet meetings to take place, away from the busy market. Further details about Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling 07300794340. The Village Alive Trust website is at www.villagealivetrust.org.uk