Like minded individuals set up Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre, which is now based at Raglan Livestock Market, after an initial launch of MRSC at Usk Agricultural Show in 2021. Now farmers who travel to the market from neighbouring counties are as welcome as local ones to access the broad-based friendly support offered. Immediate access to trained personnel is possible to support mental and physical health and unpaid volunteers with legal, medical, veterinary and other professional skills give of their time during the weekly Monday and Wednesday markets.