Monmouthshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty
Thursday 27th October 2022 10:01 am
Sant Ffraed Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sant Ffraed House, Llanvihangel Gobion, Abergavenny was given the score after assessment on September 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.