Monmouthshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 24th November 2022 10:00 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Efes BBQ Kebab, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Bulwark Shopping Centre, Bulwark, Chepstow was given the score after assessment on October 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 201 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 135 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.