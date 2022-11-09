Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby remembered all those who lost their lives. “Today, along with the red poppy, I am wearing a black poppy with pride, the poppy that reminds us how many people of colour across the world have fought with us gladly. Some 25 years ago, standing at a graveside along with the British High Commissioner in Cameroon in West Africa, I first truly heard the words that I’m just about to read: When you go home, tell them of us and say; for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”