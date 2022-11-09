Monmouthshire remembers
Services have been held across Monmouthshire to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the 20th century’s world wars and in subsequent conflicts.
To mark the 11th hour of the 11th day, Monmouthshire County Council’s Chair, Cllr. Laura Wright, Leader Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby and the Chaplain, Revd. Sally Ingle-Gillis led two minutes’ silence at County Hall in Usk.
A range of other services were held on Friday, November 11 across Monmouthshire. These included the firing of maroon canons at 11am at Monmouth Castle and at Abergavenny Castle, to mark the commencement and termination of the two minutes’ silence. St. Arvans Church also held a service at the War Memorial Church.
Caldicot town held a two-minute silence in the town centre on Friday, and continued the remembrance services into Sunday and St. Mary’s held a service at 11:30am, followed by a 4pm sunset service at the Cross Memorial.
On Sunday, November 13 a variety of civic parades and services were held. In Chepstow, a parade marched under the guidance of the Parade Marshall through the town to the War Memorial where wreaths were laid. This was followed by a service at St Mary’s Priory Church. A wreath laying ceremony and service was also held as an act of remembrance in Usk. The local community paid their respects to the fallen in Abergavenny with a service at the Town Hall, followed by a parade led by the Borough Band. They joined by town councillors, the Royal British Legion, Scouts, Brownies, Air Cadets and other members of the community.
Monmouth marked Remembrance Sunday by having a parade of serving military personnel, veterans, councillors, as well as many public services and community groups. The parade formed on the cobbles outside the Shire Hall from 10:15am and marching towards St James Square at 10:40am. The service took place at the War Memorial, led by Rev. Jonathan Greaves.
Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby remembered all those who lost their lives. “Today, along with the red poppy, I am wearing a black poppy with pride, the poppy that reminds us how many people of colour across the world have fought with us gladly. Some 25 years ago, standing at a graveside along with the British High Commissioner in Cameroon in West Africa, I first truly heard the words that I’m just about to read: When you go home, tell them of us and say; for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”
Council Chair, Cllr. Laura Wright added: “It is important that we continue to remember the sacrifice made by our predecessors, not only those commemorated here, but sadly so many more who have served their country protecting us from danger and keeping the peace in many parts of this troubled world. Their memory must be treasured, otherwise their personal sacrifice will be in vain.”
Council Leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby laid a wreath at the War memorial in Chepstow on behalf of Monmouthshire County Council. She was accompanied by the Deputy Leader, Cllr Paul Griffiths and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwent. Chair of MCC, Cllr. Laura Wright, laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Abergavenny on behalf of Monmouthshire County Council, being accompanied by Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr. Tudor Thomas, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Gwent.
More information about the work and projects to support armed forces colleagues in Monmouthshire can be found at: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/armed-forces/
