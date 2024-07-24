MONMOUTHSHIRE receives more noise complaints than neighbours Torfaen according to a new data analysis.
Data from the latest CIEH Noise Surveys for Wales, analysed by bedroom furnishings experts Bed Kingdom, looked at the total number of noise complaints per 10,000 people in Welsh regions.
Torfaen is the second quietest area in Wales according to the analysis, while Monmouthshire dwindles in the mid-table.
When looking at the table of the fewest noise complaints, Torfaen ranked second with 26 complaints per 10,000, while Monmouthshire sits 12th in the overall table with 40 complaints.
Torfaen benefits from a blend of urban and rural settings. The area's effective noise management strategies and community awareness initiatives have successfully minimised disturbances, providing residents with a serene living space.
Ashley Hainsworth from Bed Kingdom said: “Peaceful environments are not just about the absence of noise, but they contribute significantly to overall wellbeing.
“Reduced noise levels can lower stress, improve sleep quality, and enhance mental health, allowing individuals to feel more relaxed and rejuvenated.
“For holiday-goers, spending time in quiet areas can provide a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, offering an opportunity to unwind and connect with nature.
“This tranquillity can also lead to better physical health, improved mood, and a more enjoyable and restorative holiday experience.
"While peaceful environments have their benefits, noisy areas can also provide unique advantages for holiday-goers.
“Vibrant urban settings with higher noise levels often indicate a lively and dynamic atmosphere, rich with cultural activities, nightlife, and social interactions, which can be appealing to tourists seeking an immersive and stimulating holiday experience."
The quietest Welsh region is Anglesey. This scenic island records the lowest noise complaints in Wales, with 10 noise complaints per 10,000, reflecting its peaceful ambiance. Known for its beautiful landscapes and coastal views, Anglesey's low population density and limited urban development contribute to its quiet environment.
The loudest according to the data is Swansea. Swansea stands out as the area with the highest number of noise complaints in Wales, with 177 complaints per 10,000 - likely due to its lively nightlife.