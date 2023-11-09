Food and drink producers from Monmouthshire recently joined over a hundred fellow Welsh companies in showcasing their products to buyers and leading industry figures from across the globe.
Organised by Food and Drink Wales (Welsh Government) and held bi-annually, BlasCymru/TasteWales took place at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICCW) in Newport. The event gave companies the opportunity to meet with UK and international buyers, with a view of raising the international profile of food and drink from Wales and securing new contracts.
With the launch of 200 new products, and over a 1,000 on show in total, the event proved to be a feast of Welsh delights. There was a strong representation of local producers, including Abergavenny Fine Foods, Brooke’s Wye Valley Dairy Co, Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co, Jones Trust Your Gut, La Crème Patisserie and The Monmouth Gin Company.
Kit Newell, Co-founder at Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co. said: “Attending TasteWales was a fantastic opportunity for us. We are proud to have represented the rich traditions of Welsh mead and craft brewing at this prestigious event. It allowed us to connect with fellow producers, buyers and food enthusiasts. We are excited about the future of Welsh food and drink, and the global recognition it rightly deserves.”
Confirmed delegates at the event included buyers and representatives from the likes of Tesco, Ocado, Aldi and M&S. Meanwhile, those coming from further afield included representatives from Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East, affirming Wales’ place at the forefront of the global industry.
The Welsh Government’s Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths commented: “BlasCymru/TasteWales once again showcased the fantastic work which takes place across Wales to produce high quality food and drink.
“It was great to see such new and innovative products launched and I look forward to seeing the results of the many business meetings which took place as companies secure new contracts to sell their products at home and abroad.”