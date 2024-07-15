Dangerous tree can be felled
A TREE in danger of “inevitable collapse” can be felled, a council has agreed.
Dr Paul Atwell asked Monmouthshire County Council for permission to fell the Scots Pine tree in the grounds of Chapel Orchard in Abergavenny.
His application said it has been noted the tree’s lean has increased over the last six months and “a dangerous collapse of the tree is now considered an inevitability”.
It was stated collapse of the tree would pose a danger to the public and a nearby road.
The council has approved the application.
Chepstow Rugby Club sign greenlight
CHEPSTOW Rugby Club can place an aluminum welcome sign at the entrance to its Memorial Ground home.
Its application was approved by Monmouthshire County Council’s delegated planning panel, which considered it as the land is owned by the council though there were no material planning objections.
Planning officer Ryan Bentley wrote in a report: “The proposal would not result in any visual clutter that would be harmful to the amenity or character of the area. The signage has been designed to assist visitors to the site and has been reduced in height to limit its visual impact.”
The sign won’t be illuminated and it will be placed outside the clubhouse where Lord Eldon Drive meets Burnt Barn Road.
Hedge can be removed
A HOUSEHOLDER has been told she can replace an “impossible to manage” hedge in her garden with a fence.
Delyth McKay asked Monmouthshire County Council to issue a certificate to confirm she could put up the fence at her home at Plover Crescent, Caldicot.
The planning department said it had been confirmed the fence wouldn’t be more than two metres from the ground level replacing the hedge along the boundary with the next door property and is within permitted development rights.
The original application stated the hedge is “impossible to manage”.