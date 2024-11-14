In the House of Commons on Thursday, November 14, Catherine Fookes said: “On Sunday, the town of Abergavenny in my constituency of Monmouthshire was rocked by a huge fire in the town centre on Frogmore Street. Unfortunately, two high street businesses were lost to the fire including the Magic Cottage charity shop and Cable News and several other businesses remain closed due to the impact. I’m sure the House will want to join with me in sending my best wishes to all those affected and salute Paul Cable who’s early reporting of the fire meant no one was hurt.