Catherine Fookes, Member of Parliament for Monmouthshire, has paid tribute to the businesses affected by the recent fire on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny, as well as to the emergency services for their heroic efforts in responding to the crisis.
The fire, which destroyed the Magic Cottage Charity Shop and Cable News, caused significant damage and left several businesses in the area closed.
In the House of Commons on Thursday, November 14, Catherine Fookes said: “On Sunday, the town of Abergavenny in my constituency of Monmouthshire was rocked by a huge fire in the town centre on Frogmore Street. Unfortunately, two high street businesses were lost to the fire including the Magic Cottage charity shop and Cable News and several other businesses remain closed due to the impact. I’m sure the House will want to join with me in sending my best wishes to all those affected and salute Paul Cable who’s early reporting of the fire meant no one was hurt.
“I would like to extend my thanks to the brave and dedicated staff of South Wales Fire and Rescue Services who worked tirelessly through the night to tackle the blaze and to Gwent Police.”
On Monday morning, the Member of Parliament was joined by local Councillor Laura Wright and Monmouthshire County Council Leader Mary Anne Brocklesby to express their thanks personally to the emergency services on the scene.
In her question, Ms Fookes also called for a debate on the vital role of emergency services, asking the Leader of the House, “Will the Leader of the House find Government time to debate the importance of our Police and Fire services in keeping our residents safe?”
In a response, the Leader of the House, Lucy Powell MP, said, “I’m pleased to share with her my thanks to Paul Cable, Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Services for the tremendous job they did in preventing [the fire] from being a bigger tragedy than it was.”
“My office is here to support you”, Ms Fookes added, “Please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected] or call 01291200139.”