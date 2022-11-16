Monmouthshire house prices increased more than Wales average in September
Subscribe newsletter
House prices increased by 2.6% – more than the average for Wales – in Monmouthshire in September, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 14.9% over the last year.
The average Monmouthshire house price in September was £363,949, Land Registry figures show – a 2.6% increase on August.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices increased 2%, and Monmouthshire was above the UK as a whole, where prices did not change.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Monmouthshire rose by £47,000 – putting the area 11th among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Merthyr Tydfil, where property prices increased on average by 20.4%, to £157,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Newport gained 10.3% in value, giving an average price of £233,000.
An imbalance between supply and demand for properties saw house prices climb across the UK throughout the pandemic.
But typical property values stalled across the UK between August and September, which caused annual growth to slow.
Andy Sommerville, director at property data provider Search Acumen said the latest data is further evidence of "a turning tide for house prices".
The figures are yet to reflect the full impact of the mini-budget, announced towards the end of September, which sparked volatitility in the mortgage market and saw interest rates on new agreements soar.
Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine and Country said: “Annual house price growth slowed in September against a backdrop of rising interest rates and shrinking disposable incomes."
“All eyes will now turn to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement, which is expected to include both tax rises and spending cuts," he added.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Monmouthshire spent an average of £282,000 on their property – £37,000 more than a year ago, and £93,000 more than in September 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £424,000 on average in September – 50.5% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Monmouthshire in September – they increased 2.7%, to £527,595 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 15.1%.
Among other types of property:
How do property prices in Monmouthshire compare?
Buyers paid more for properties in Monmouthshire than anywhere else in Wales in September. The average price paid would buy 2.7 homes in Blaenau Gwent (£136,000), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Across Wales, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £295,000.
Factfile
Average property price in September
- Monmouthshire: £363,949
- Wales:£223,798
- UK: £294,559
Annual growth to September
- Monmouthshire: +14.9%
- Wales: +12.9%
- UK: +9.5%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Wales
- Merthyr Tydfil: +20.4%
- Newport: +10.3%