WHEN viticulturist Charlie Newman swung by Abergavenny Garden Centre one day after a 12-year stint in Montpellier, South France, a chance encounter with manager Gavin Trinder, sowed the seeds of a project that is destined to grow into something pretty special.
The two green-fingered maestros who share a passion for everything that grows were soon passionately discussing different types of soil, various plant species, climate, growth conditions, and everything else under the sun that two gentlemen with a love for Mother Nature talk about when they meet.
Yet the spark that ignited a flame, or more aptly, germinated the seed for the sons of the soil, was when Charlie began telling Gavin his background as a former archeologist who retrained as a viticulturist at Plumpton Wine College near Lewes, Sussex.
“So you know a little about growing vines?” Asked Gav, rhetorically.
“Just a little.” Said a modest Charlie who had spent the best part of the last two decades in the vineyards of the South of France.
Coming to the gradual realisation that between the two of them, they had an almost encyclopaedic knowledge of hot climate and cold climate plants, they decided to throw caution to the wind and do what no Garden Centre in the area has done before - create a Mediterranean garden and hopefully, one day produce their own wine.
Charlie told the Chronicle, “It all began when Gavin and I started chatting about the possibility of planting a few vines in the huge greenhouse they’ve got at the garden centre. It’s an ideal environment for vines to thrive.”
Always looking to think outside the box and do something different, Gavin jumped at the idea and wasted no time in ordering some Sangiovese, Syrah, and Grenache vines that promised to grow well in the heat and humidity of the greenhouse.
When the vines arrived, Charlie and Gav started to think big and wondered about the very real possibility of creating their own little slice of the Mediterranean in Monmouthshire.
Charlie explained, “As someone who misses the med and drinking my morning coffee in the shelter of huge vines and admiring their beauty, I asked Gavin what he thought about constructing a Mediterranean show garden on a big scale.”
Realising that they could bring something unique to this little corner of Wales, the dynamic duo began to bring their vision to life by using recycled materials, such as bags of broken gravel and any plants that the garden centre had got going spare that could be adopted for the Med themed garden
Gavin also ordered some Negramaro varieties from Southern Italy and some Lambrusco from Tuscany, to construct a small vineyard that the pair will one day hope provide them with a lot of liquid refreshment in the form of some divine tasting wine.
“This is going to be something amazing in a few years' time, even though it looks fantastic now,” explained Gavin as he proudly walked the Chronicle around Charlie’s creation.
Gavin added, “I think everyone will be amazed by what will achieved in this greenhouse over the next couple of years and it’s all thanks to Charlie. "The long-term plan is to see the vines grow up into the framework of the greenhouse and have branches and grapes. everywhere. We really do envisage that one day in the near future we will be making our own wine.”
Charlie added, “The 2024 vintage might be fruit juice, or it might be vinegar, but next year things should really start happening. But in the meantime, everyone is welcome to pop along for ideas, inspiration, and perhaps a bit of advice from Gavin and me about creating your own Mediterranean garden.”
Charlie told the Chronicle, “With ‘staycations’ becoming more popular in the UK, and the tourist situation in southern Europe becoming ever more complicated, we thought why not bring a little bit of the med to Wales. There is nothing like the joy of having a morning coffee under the vines to set you up for a positive day, or a glass of lemon water, sangria, or your favourite wine in the evening, to relax.
“Summer looks like it’s finally on the way, and with Indian Summers becoming more and more frequent, having a Med garden is great for wellbeing.”
Charlie added that making a Med garden is not overly complicated and is “very easy to create” even without a greenhouse. "You just need a sunspot or balcony!"
He stressed that cool to moderate climate vines are also available at Abergavenny Garden Centre and explained, “Vines such as Pinot Noir and Cab Franc can thrive outdoors in the UK and can now be seen in the many established and new vineyards being planted around Abergavenny, such as Whitecastle, The Dell at Raglan, Ancre Hill at Monmouth and of course the original Sugar Loaf Vineyard.”
Abergavenny Garden Centre prides itself on its wild and organic approach and owner Blake McDonald is a keen fan of what Charlie and Gav have created. He told the Chronicle, “It looks amazing and they’ve worked their socks off to get it to where it is.
“It’s been a real labour of love for Charlie who has bowled us all over with his knowledge and expertise. It’s something new and different that has got us all excited, and we hope, our customers as well.
“Gav has brought his usual high energy, passion, and focus to the table. Without his commitment and drive, I think we’d have sold up years ago, but he helps keep us fresh, engaged and always looking towards the future.”
Blake added, “We’re a working nursery here and grow everything from scratch. We’re not a department store-style garden centre and so the Mediterranean-themed grade fits in with our ethos of being a little different and always striving to offer the public something unusual.”
Charlie said, “Mediterranean Gardens are easy to construct, and the warmth, colour, and well-being they generate is truly unique. They’re an ever-changing tapestry and can really brighten up your life. So what are you waiting for? Come down and have a look. It will be open from April until mid-September.”