Monmouthshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 17th November 2022 10:36 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Wernddu Golf Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Old Ross Road, Wernddu Abergavenny, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on October 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 71 (59%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.