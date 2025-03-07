Monmouthshire County Council has approved its budget for 2025/26 during a full council meeting held yesterday after what the council describes as ‘extensive public and stakeholder feedback’ rising council tax by 7.8 per cent as it sets out to ‘protect the most vulnerable in our communities and protect services that matter the most to residents’.
Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Ben Callard, explained, "We're dedicated to safeguarding the services that truly matter to our community. We have placed a strong emphasis on setting the council on a sustainable financial footing that will allow us to continue delivering vital local services now and in the future.
"Our budget for 2025/26 will see an increased investment in education, social care and a £2million allocation for highways improvements."
Council leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: "We are dedicated to consulting and listening to our residents and stakeholders to understand what matters most to you. Thank you to everyone who engaged with us.
"Your feedback has been taken onboard, and as a result, we have made changes to the 2025/26 proposed budget.
"After listening to our residents and stakeholders, we have removed the proposal to change the opening hours of four community hubs."
This year, the council will implement a council tax increase of 7.8 per cent, generating nearly £6million in vital funding. These funds will be directed towards enhancing our schools, bolstering social care initiatives, and improving neighbourhood services that everyone relies on. Support will still be available for eligible residents to help ease the burden of council tax bills: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/home/counciltaxandbenefits/