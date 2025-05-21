NO instructions to remove litter bins from public areas have been issued in Monmouthshire, a councillor has said.
Catrin Maby, the county council’s cabinet member for the environment, was responding to Councillor Simon Howarth who claimed litter bins are disappearing without any explanation.
Cllr Howarth, the independent member for Llanelly Hill, asked at the council’s May meeting: “Why is it that litter bins are being removed without members being informed, communities and community councils being informed. They are being removed and not replaced.”
Labour’s Cllr Maby said she was aware of a litter bin in Cllr Howarth’s ward that had been removed but said that wasn’t done by the council and added that of there were litter bins he want replaced it could be done