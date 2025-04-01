Monmouthshire County Council has joined the calls urging for immediate action to save the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
Politicians from across the political divide, including Labour MP Catherine Fookes and Conservative Members of the Senedd, Peter Fox and Laura Anne Jones, have also called for the Welsh Government to work to find a swift solution to the problem.
The Chronicle has followed the story since news broke about the rejection of Glandwr Cymru’s (the Canal and River Trust in Wales) appeal against a decision made to limit the amount of water it can abstract from the River Usk.
Two main alternatives have been mounted as alternative sources of water to keep narrowboats bobbing along the canal. It has been suggested that water can be taken from the Llandegfedd Reservoir at a cost of roughly £1m to the Trust, or it can significantly reduce the usage of the canal in order to maintain its water level.
Monmouthshire County Council has now confirmed that it stands with all the organisations and individuals urging for a solution to be found now that water supply has been reduced.
It has called on the Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales, and Dwr Cymru Welsh Water to find a solution before the current, worst-case concerns become a reality.
Leader of the council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, announced her support for the campaign to save the canal.
“The idea of allowing this canal to run dry is unacceptable,” she said.
“It is far too important an asset to jeopardise. We will collaborate with all organisations to secure the future of one of Wales’ greatest treasures.”
The canal is regularly voted as one of the most picturesque in the UK and delivers several economic, social and environmental benefits to the region.