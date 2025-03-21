Monmouthshire County Council has signed The Charter for Families Bereaved by Public Tragedy, ensuring the lessons of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster and its aftermath are learned to prevent those affected by public tragedy from having the same experience.
The Charter calls for a cultural shift in public bodies’ engagement with bereaved families, and now Monmouthshire, along with 50 other Welsh public organisations, has added its signature to it.
Monmouthsire Council leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, supported the authority’s commitment to learning the lessons of the past.
“Signing this Charter along with so many public services was a profound and moving event,” she said.
“To do so is a significant step for Monmouthshire County Council. It talks directly to our role as public servants and the role of our organisation in responding in a compassionate, transparent, accountable and ultimately with true humanity to any tragedy that may happen.”
“The drive to adopt this Charter and its six commitments sits within the frameworks within which we all, across Monmouthshire and Wales should work.”
“I am pleased that all Elected Members across our chamber, and officers within MCC, overwhelmingly supported the adoption and signing of this charter.”
Organisations such as the Welsh Government, police forces, the Welsh Ambulance Service and fire and rescue services have also confirmed their commitment to supporting bereaved families and the community in the aftermath of a major incident. The Charter is designed to make sure all public services provide services that meet the needs of people before, during and after an event.
Bishop James Jones KBE, who wrote the report, praised the nation of Wales for “Leading the way” on the charter.
“In signing the charter the culture of the organisations has begun to change and there is a renewed commitment to public service and to respecting the humanity of those we are called to serve.”