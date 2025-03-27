The local authority claims this will make Foster Wales Monmouthshire an attractive option for foster careres compared with commercial agencies and other local authorities.
Foster carers will now receive £253 oer week for children aged 0-15, increasing to £273 per week for children aged 16 and above. Additionally, Monmouthshire foster carers will recive a significantly increased fee according to the new Skills Framework, reaching up to a further £200 a week for the most experienced and skilled carers.
Monmouthshire foster carers also get free swimming at council-run leisure centres and a 30% council tax subsidy.
The council’s Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Services, Cllr Ian Chanlder, was glad to approve the improved offer for foster carers.
“I am delighted to approve these increases in fees and allowances so that our excellent not-for-profit foster careres are properly rewarded,” he said.
“They play a vital role in keeping Monmouthshire’s young people close to their friends and family in their local community. I would like to thank all the foster carers working with us. Your dedication allows us to support young people when they really need it.”
189 children were in care with Monmouthshire County Council as of March 11th 2025, with 63% of those living with foster carers. The county faces a highly competitive market for recruiting foster carers, which the council hopes it will be able to compete seriously in with this new offer.
It is the aim of Monmouthshire County Council to reduce the reliance on Independent Fostering Agencies (IFA) and private providers, which it says are costly, less stable, and can result in children being taken away from their local community.