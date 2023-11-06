At Monmouth and Caldicot libraries, visitors saw many fantastic books available for adults and young children to mark Black History Month. MonLife Heritage Museums visited several events to showcase the work they are doing to contribute to the anti-racist Wales action plan via their collection and displays. The work includes adding photographs and context to objects in the collections to better understand them and show their links to the empire, colonialism, or the transatlantic slave trade. As part of the work, officers have installed small gallery interventions at Abergavenny and Chepstow Museums to further explore some objects on display. They have also conducted a language audit of our catalogue and website that features a signpost forewarning users of entries that may be considered harmful or discriminatory.