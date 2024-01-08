Many interesting artefacts have been recovered from the late 13th century to the modern period helping to understand the development of the abbey across the centuries . These include, fragments of rare medieval window glass, floor tiles and pottery, and coins from Henry III (1216 to 1272), George III (1760 to 1820), through to the Victorian and Edwardian Periods. The remains that have been found on the site will also feature in the Digging for Britain programme.