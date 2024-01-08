Professor Alice Roberts, who presents the popular BBC programme which explores Britain’s past showed viewers some of the finds the archaeological team have uncovered at Tintern’s Gothic Church sads: “It was a huge privilege to visit Tintern as archaeologists discovered more about this beautiful and iconic historic landmark. I loved seeing some of the original decorated floor tiles, buried under the demolition rubble of later periods. The archaeological work is part of a bigger project to conserve this wonderful building, keeping it safe for future generations.”
Tintern’s Abbey, which has stood on the banks of the River Wye for over 700 years was left a skeleton by Hnery Vlll’s dissolution of the monasteries and over the centuries, the weather has eroded the soft mediaeval stonework and a large-scale conservation project is now underway to preserve the monument and make it safe for visitors.
Archaeological investigations began on site in the summer to help inform the conservation works, which will address natural erosion and weathering. This includes historical research, surveys, detailed recording of the standing remains of the building and excavations to help understand the nature of below ground archaeology.
The conservation works which will go ahead later this year, require a very high and heavy scaffold. Before the scaffold is installed, Black Mountains Archaeology and ArchaeoDomus were commissioned to undertake archaeological evaluations, to avoid any ancient fragile features buried in the ground that may be damaged and to ensure that the scaffold has a stable base.
The Digging for Britain team has been on site at Tintern following the excavation works with some of the finds being featured as part of Thursday’s programme, including the remains of some the former occupants analysed by Cardiff University and possibly patrons of the abbey.
Many interesting artefacts have been recovered from the late 13th century to the modern period helping to understand the development of the abbey across the centuries . These include, fragments of rare medieval window glass, floor tiles and pottery, and coins from Henry III (1216 to 1272), George III (1760 to 1820), through to the Victorian and Edwardian Periods. The remains that have been found on the site will also feature in the Digging for Britain programme.
Presenter of Digging for Britain, Alice Roberts, said:“It was a huge privilege to visit Tintern as archaeologists discovered more about this beautiful and iconic historic landmark. I loved seeing some of the original decorated floor tiles, buried under the demolition rubble of later periods. The archaeological work is part of a bigger project to conserve this wonderful building, keeping it safe for future generations.”