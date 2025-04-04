The Canal and River Trust has announced an emergency short-term supply of water for the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal.
The trust has acted to stave off the prospect the canal could run dry in the coming days following restrictions to its supply from the River Usk, and a dryer than normal start to the 2025 season. The impact of the limited supply is being seen already, with levels dropping dramatically in recent days.
Monmouth MS, Peter Fox, has been vocal in the Senedd over the past month, and has been active in calling for a long-term solution for the canal. He met on Friday with stakeholders, businesses, and residents of the canal to discuss the ongoing petition by Cllr Jan Butler, and longer-term solutions and ideas to protect the canal; ensuring it remains useable for all.
In a meeting on Friday at Goetre Wharf with Richard Parry, Chief Executive Officer at the Canal and River Trust, Mr Fox welcomed the short-term solution to prevent the canal from running dry in the coming days but has stressed the need for a long-term solution to be found as soon as possible.
“I have spoken to residents, businesses, and other stakeholders about the future of the canal, and they are all very worried about the threat to it from the restrictions that have been put in place.
“Whilst these emergency measures have been brought in as a stop gap, there must be a longer-term solution found as soon as possible, and this must be sustainable. It is unfair for everyone involved with the canal to under this horrific stress.
“For some it is their home, for others their business and for a lot of other people, it’s a fantastic place to visit; there must be security, and a long-term guarantee to alleviate this worry.
“I will continue working with all parties involved, and with the Welsh Government, to find a solution that secures the future of the canal for everyone.”