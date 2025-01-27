Monmouth MS, Peter Fox, recently visited Coleg Gwent’s site in Usk, where he met the new Principal, Nicola Gamlin, and other pastoral staff, for a tour of the facilities and a discussion on issues affecting the college.
Complete with a vet nurse training centre, an animal care centre, indoor and outdoor equine schools, and other excellent facilities, the site near Usk is a central location for those looking to undertake rural themed courses in Monmouthshire.
Peter was shown several facilities and centres, focusing on Equine, Veterinary Nursing, Small Animal Care, in addition to a British Horse Society exam centre and facilities for disabled people to ride horses. The college offer a range of courses from Levels 1-6, available on part time, full time and work-based options.
During his visit, Peter was given a walkthrough of the wide range of courses on offer to learners, and was shown how the site was also used for different events throughout the year, such as dressage and show jumping.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, said: “Coleg Gwent’s Usk Campus is an excellent location for rural courses, and I was very grateful to be invited to visit the site.”
“I was very impressed by the versatile range of facilities on offer and was enamoured by the simulator used for the disabled to ride horses. I saw firsthand how this operated and spoke with learners and their parents on the benefits this experience and opportunity provides them from both an academic and personal perspective”.
“Whilst present to look at the facilities, I also took the opportunity to discuss any issues or topics that I could raise in my role as Member of the Senedd, and we had a good discussion on animal care centre inspections, in addition to Transport issues impacting the college.”
“It was a great visit, and I wish Coleg Gwent all the best for the rest of the academic year. I will also look to raise the topics discussed in the Senedd as soon as possible.”
Nikki Gamlin, Coleg Gwent Principal, said: “It was a pleasure to meet Peter Fox and showcase the exceptional facilities and exciting opportunities available to our learners studying land-based courses at our Usk campus.
“At Coleg Gwent, our commitment to supporting our learners extends beyond the classroom, and it was inspiring to hear Peter Fox speak with learners and their families about how our additional experiences are shaping their academic journeys and personal growth. We are dedicated to empowering our learners with the skills and confidence they need to thrive in their chosen careers while ensuring they are supported every step of the way."
Coleg Gwent’s Usk campus offers a variety of vocational courses, focusing on subjects such as agriculture, animal care, and horticulture. Located in a rural setting, it provides students with hands-on learning experiences, combining theory with practical skills. The campus is part of Coleg Gwent's commitment to delivering high-quality education and supporting the local community in Usk and surrounding areas.