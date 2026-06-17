GIRLS will be banned from wearing skirts at Monmouth Comprehensive School from next term, and will have to wear trousers or shorts. The announcement by its governing body following a "consultation" sparked criticism on social media, with comments describing the move as "madness", "insane", "stupid", "awful", "devastating" and "a joke".
But many also backed the move, with one saying the school had been "fighting a losing battle" with girls wearing skirts that were far too short. While Caldicot Comprehensive introduced stricter skirt lengths under its previous disciplinary "head from hell", no other Monmouthshire Council secondary school has banned skirts outright.
Having changed uniform from pencil to pleated skirts just last year, Monmouth Comprehensive's leadership now claims there is "strong support from parents and carers for moving to trousers or school shorts only", while staff "very strongly advocated for a change".
But they admit pupils "overall took a different view", and despite saying "it is very important to us that we maintain open communication and an ongoing dialogue with our students on this matter", their views have apparently been overruled.
After a thorough discussion, the Governing Body agreed that the school will move to tailored trousers or tailored school shorts only for all students from Year 7 to Year 13, starting from September 2026.
Students were reportedly being shown a video this week about the new uniform regulation. One critic posted on Monmouth New Businesses Facebook page: "So rather than actually uphold the current uniform policy of the skirt being just above the knee they change the whole policy.
"This after changing the skirt style last year in an attempt to stop the skirt rolling. What's the point of having a policy if you don't enforce it and when no one follows it you change the policy.
"This says more about the leadership and standards the school enforce than anything else." Another added: "So ignoring student feedback then, what a great way to build trust."
One post said: "Shame on you Monmouth Comprehensive School. Unpopular opinion: this isn’t a progressive decision. It’s a deeply regressive one. I think collective non compliance is a reasonable response to this nonsense and the boys supporting their female peers by wearing skirts too.
"Astonishing decision. So are female teachers not allowed to wear dresses or skirts?" another asked.
But many supported the change, one saying "100 per cent agree with this decision", and another adding: "It's almost become a competition amongst the girls as to how short they can get away with."
Other posts included "Good for the ‘Comp’, the skirt situation is dire", "Trousers all the way!! Skirts are way too short" and "I'm all for it! It's not a fashion show, its a place for learning".
One added: “At the end of the day it’s a school uniform with rules around it. If pupils repeatedly ignore that, then that’s why the school has decided to bring in trousers.” Another posted: “I blame parents, school rules are rules – if your child does not adhere to them, then expect consequences.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.