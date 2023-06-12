Monmouth School pupils are set to top the bill in a major charity event coming to Monmouthshire later this month.
The “Welsh Warriors” charity boxing event will be coming to Monmouthshire on Sunday 25th June and will feature Welsh boxing, Thai and Kick Boxing in aid of the Ted Senior Foundation.
The “Welsh Warriors” event will take place at Abergavenny’s Market Hall with doors opening at 3.30pm. The event will showcase some of the best of Monmouthshire’s amateur local boxing talent and is expected to attract at least 500 excited boxing fans.
Elliot will take his place alongside established Monmouth School’s amateur boxing star Isaac Williams, he is currently undefeated with 8 fights and 8 wins to his name, fighting a Nigerian opponent based in North Wales. Isaac’s last 4-opponents have all been adults and is tipped as the ‘next Calzaghe’ The keenly awaited novices making their debut at this star-studded event include rising star Elliot Burke, also a Monmouth School pupil who has been training along his best friend Isaac Williams.
Welsh Warriors is the latest event to be hosted by Monmouthshire Sporting Club, an exciting new voluntary organisation. Its core aims are to promote the best in local sport, to create sport-themed events and networking opportunities, and to raise money for charities with a local focus.
MSC founder Phil Williams, a local Barrister and the brains behind Monmouthshire Sporting Club, said: “We are delighted to bring this exciting sporting event to Monmouthshire, showcasing some of the best of Monmouth’s sporting talent. Monmouth School can be justly proud that several of their pupils are taking centre-stage at this thrilling, high profile event. The co main event is also an ex-Monmouth boys Pupil, Fin Mitchell who is fighting for a Welsh Title after just 8 fights.
“It will be an opportunity for local sports fans to get up close to some fantastic Welsh boxing and Thai-Kick Boxing.
“I am passionate about sport in Monmouthshire and creating new and exciting sporting opportunities for young people. Monmouthshire Sporting Club is playing a key role in doing this. This latest exciting event is quite simply one not to be missed. Well done Monmouth!”