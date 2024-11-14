This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 12°C.
The afternoon will see a change to partly cloudy skies, maintaining the temperature at 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny with a temperature of 11°C.
By the afternoon, it will become partly cloudy with the temperature holding steady at 11°C.
The weather summary for tomorrow includes sunny spells in the morning, transitioning to partly cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures ranging from 11°C to 11°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of patchy rain nearby, with temperatures fluctuating around 11°C.
Minimum temperatures will be around 5°C, and maximum temperatures will reach up to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated