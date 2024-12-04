This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a morning temperature of 8°C.
In the afternoon, it will become overcast with the temperature rising slightly to 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect patchy rain nearby with a mild temperature of 12°C, slightly warmer than today.
By the afternoon, light drizzle will continue, maintaining the temperature at 12°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and wetter, with minimum and maximum temperatures both at 12°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows moderate rain with temperatures around 11°C.
Following this, patchy rain nearby will persist, with temperatures dropping to a cooler 6°C.
The weather will remain unsettled, with patchy rain and partly cloudy skies, temperatures fluctuating around 5°C to 6°C.
This article was automatically generated