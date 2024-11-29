This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 9°C.
The afternoon will remain overcast, maintaining a steady temperature of 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to mist with a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature holding at 13°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow suggest a cool and cloudy day with temperatures ranging from 13°C to 13°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with temperatures around 13°C.
Following this, the area will see clear skies with temperatures dropping to a cooler 6°C.
The trend continues with cloudy conditions and temperatures slightly decreasing to 2°C.
This period will feature a mix of rain, clear skies, and overcast conditions, with temperatures ranging from 2°C to 8°C.
This article was automatically generated