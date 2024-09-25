This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions will start with moderate rain nearby, and the temperature will be a cool 13°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the area will experience mist, maintaining a steady temperature of 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift slightly, beginning with moderate rain nearby and a slightly warmer temperature of 15°C.
The afternoon will bring light rain showers, with the temperature holding steady at 15°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be slightly warmer compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 15°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the general trend includes moderate rain nearby with temperatures fluctuating around 13°C.
Temperatures will range from a cool 5°C in the early mornings to a mild 13°C in the afternoons.
This article was automatically generated