A 38-YEAR-OLD man who went missing from his Grosmont home two days ago has been found dead nearby , say Gwent Police.
A missing person appeal was issued by officers after Joe Taylor disappeared from his home, where he was last seen on Monday afternoon (July 24).
A police statement this morning (Wednesday, July 26) said: "Joe Taylor, 38, from Grosmont, who had been reported as missing, has been found dead in the local area.
"His death is not being treated as suspicious. Our thoughts remain with his family at this time."
A force spokesperson had said on Monday: "We're appealing for information to find Joe Taylor, from the Grosmont area, who's been reported as missing.
"The 38-year-old was last seen at his home address at 2pm, Monday 24 July. "