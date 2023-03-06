With funding from Monmouth and Abergavenny Town Council, Mind Monmouthshire have set up a Wellbeing Walk and Talk group in both towns.
The walks are short, lasting between 45 minutes and an hour, starting at the same time and place every week and focus on improving people's wellbeing.
A spokesperson from Mind Monmouthshire said: "Exercise and fresh air has countless benefits to your mind, body and spirit.
It helps to reduce anxiety and stress levels, boosting your immune system, improving sleep and even sparking creativity.
"Loneliness and isolation can have a detrimental effect on your mental health so to connect and engage with other like-minded people within the community is key to improving wellbeing.
"Because you will be walking with others, you will feel safe and supported and have fun along the way too.
"The walks are open to all age groups over 18 years old and you can even bring a well behaved dog if you have one!"
Occasionally, the walk will be led by a representative from Gwent Wildlife Trust with greater focus on learning about the natural world around you.
A regular participant of the walk said: "Our weekly walk and talk means a real break from other issues going on in your life.
"Good friends, fresh air, fun and interesting facts to focus on.
"It's very uplifting to listen to others and realise your not alone.
"It boosts your mindset and reaffirms a positive, compassionate outlook on life.
"We all look forward to it every week, regular faces, new ones too.
"All looking out and caring for one another."
To find out more about the Wellbeing Walk and Talk group you can contact [email protected], call 01873858275 or go to the Mind Monmouthshire website.