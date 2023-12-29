The Met Office has shared their top tips for driving in string winds and heavy rain ahead of a wet and windy weekend.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for rain on Saturday, December 30, whereas a yellow weather warning has been issued for wind on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31.
The Met Office's top tips for driving in heavy rain are:
1. Reduce your speed and leave more space between you and the car in front.
2. Use dipped headlights so other drivers can see you more easily.
3. Don't use rear fog lights as they dazzle drivers behind you.
4. Keep you air conditioning on as this will stop your windows from misting up.
The Met Office's top tips for driving in strong winds:
1. Stick to main roads where possible as you're less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris.
2. Grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands.
3. Keep enough room either side of your vehicle so you can account for it being blown sideways.
4. Be aware of gaps between trees, buildings, and bridges where you are more likely to be exposed to side winds.