The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings over Abergavenny for Wednesday, September 27, and Thursday 28.
Strong winds associated with Storm Agnes are expected to occur on Wednesday from midday until 7am on Thursday, with the chance of being extremely disruptive.
While the chances are slim, there is still possibilities of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
Damage to buildings, particularly roofs is possible and power cuts may occur.
There could be public transport delays, making journey times longer and possibly even cancelled. Some roads and bridges may close for safety reasons.
A spokesperson for the Met Office has said: "A deep area of low pressure named Storm Agnes, is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.
"There is some uncertainty on the precise track and depth of the low, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60 mph gusts to affect inland areas."
The warning impact matrix shows that it is very unlikely to occur but could have a fairly high impact.