The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for wind on Sunday, January 21.
The wind warning, covering the whole of Wales and its borders will last from 6am on Sunday to 6am on Monday, January 22.
Winds of 50-60mph are likely to occur inland and gusts may reach 60-70 mph for exposed locations.
The strong winds could mean longer journey times for public transport services.
There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and power cuts may occur throughout this period.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the majority of Wales that narrowly misses Abergavenny.