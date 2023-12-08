A yellow weather warning has been issued over Abergavenny for Saturday, December 9.
The yellow weather warning for wind stretches across the whole of Wales and large parts of England, lasting from 9am until 11.45pm.
A spokesperson from the Met Office said: "Winds will increase in the west during Saturday morning then across other areas through the afternoon.
"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are likely quite widely, with 60-70 mph possible along Irish Sea coasts. Winds will then ease slowly from the west through the evening."
Delays to all modes of transport is likely, with journey times taking longer.
Short term losses of power is possible due to the wind.
The Met Office's warning impact matrix shows that the high winds are likely but with a low impact.