The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning, covering the county of Monmouthshire including Abergavenny, Monmouth and Usk today.
The warning runs from 3pm today (Monday, January 8) for 12 hours until 3am tomorrow (Tuesday).
The forecaster says that ice and small amounts of snow should be expected, which could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places.
There may be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, as well as injuries from slips and falls on icy or snowy surfaces.
Areas are expected to see scattered light sleet or snow flurries this evening but becoming dry overnight with lengthening clear periods later, with the minimum temperature -4 °C.