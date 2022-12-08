The Met Office has extended its weather warning for ice in Pembrokeshire until 12 pm on Friday - with risk of some wintry showers around coastal areas.
Thursday will see a frosty, but bright start with some cloudier spells, and wintry showers are possible. Maximum temperature 4 °C.
The outlook for Friday to Sunday is that the weather will remain cold, perhaps with the risk of some wintry showers, mainly around coasts.
The warning has been issued because some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.
According the Met Office, people should take extra care to avoid “injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces”.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”