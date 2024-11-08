A FORMER English teacher is launching her first book – an adventure story aimed at nine to 13-year-olds – and will be giving a free talk and signing copies at Abergavenny's Book-ish store this Saturday (November 16).
Melanie Jain – who lives in the Wye Valley near Monmouth – has set her tale on an Indian Ocean island and describes Spirit of the Dance as "a bit of an Indiana Jones for kids!"
She was inspired by visiting Sri Lanka, where she returned to live with a family and researched the landscape, culture and customs for her story, which she hopes will empower "self-belief" among young readers.
"Although I loved being a teacher of English, I always wanted to be the author," reveals Mel, who taught English at school for many years in Bath.
"So, I quit teaching and decided to turn one of many half-written stories into a fully-fledged version. I approached a few publishing houses and got an offer quite quickly.
"I’d already begun thinking about the story – but decided to return to Sri Lanka where the idea originated.
"I was able to live and work there for seven months teaching which meant I had my own real life adventure writing it.
"The places and customs are all authentic; I have a fascination with Asia generally.
"I felt I also wanted to write a story that resonated with me as a teacher, in that children can often doubt themselves and/or not realise their own strengths and qualities.
"I'd often sense that children didn’t believe in themselves and therefore couldn’t realise their potential.
"This story I hope might encourage readers to ‘go for it’, to put themselves in Amita’s mind and find that extra determination and will. I hope the adventure offers some empowerment as well as a good, adventurous read."
Amita has inherited the gift and grace to dance; her talent could make her the next Royal dancer. But Amita, however has other ideas – she'd much prefer to sneak off into the Great Jungle beyond her village with her roguish friend, Taarik.
Determined to take matters into their own hands and dare to find a pair of long-lost Sacred Slippers, the young adventurers take on a quest, deep into an unfamiliar jungle, that turns into something far beyond what either of them imagined.
First, they need to climb the perilous summit of the towering Lion Rock, to be granted the superior bravery and courage they need. However, they find themselves facing four death-defying challenges!
It becomes clear, that to survive, they rely upon the skill and determination of Amita's ability to dance. Can she dance beyond what she believes she is capable of - in order to save them all?
One reviewer said: "Brilliantly written story of adventure and bravery. My nine year-old daughter couldn't wait to read this book."
Melanie's talk and book signing is at Booki-ish in Frogmore Street from 1-2pm this Saturday (November 16).
See https://www.book-ish.co.uk/event/book-signing-with-melanie-jain/ for more details.