A group of local ladies have been meeting in Abergavenny Library every week to knit a series of poppies which will form a remembrance display on Armistice Day this year.

Poppies ready for remembrance day Abergavenny
Donations of red wool are being accepted at the library to make poppies just like these. (Tindle)

The self-proclaimed ‘Yarnies’ have just a few weeks left to make as many poppies as they can and are appealing for donations to help support their work in the run-up to November 11.

Knitted display
VE 80 was remembered at Abergavenny Library with a similar knitted display earlier this year (Tindle)

Similar displays have already been spotted in the library this year for VE Day Celebrations, but the ladies are now spinning their yarn once again for remembrance festivities in the town.

knitted aircraft
There’s always plenty of talent on display in Abergavenny Library by the ladies who spin their yarn every week. (Supplied)

Any amount of red wool will be kindly received by the staff at Abergavenny Library, who will pass it on to the women who say they would be most grateful for the donations.

Knitted VE Day
A handmade VE tribute at Abergavenny Library (Tindle)
Abergavenny Knitted Poppies
It takes a certain kind of skill to produce so many of these fine poppies (Wendy Wilson)