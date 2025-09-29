A group of local ladies have been meeting in Abergavenny Library every week to knit a series of poppies which will form a remembrance display on Armistice Day this year.
Donations of red wool are being accepted at the library to make poppies just like these. (Tindle)
VE 80 was remembered at Abergavenny Library with a similar knitted display earlier this year (Tindle)
Similar displays have already been spotted in the library this year for VE Day Celebrations, but the ladies are now spinning their yarn once again for remembrance festivities in the town.
There’s always plenty of talent on display in Abergavenny Library by the ladies who spin their yarn every week. (Supplied)
A handmade VE tribute at Abergavenny Library (Tindle)
It takes a certain kind of skill to produce so many of these fine poppies (Wendy Wilson)
