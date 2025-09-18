MS Laura Anne Jones has called for urgent action from the Welsh Government in response to the landmark Women’s Rights Ruling from the Supreme Court.
For five months, the Welsh Government has remained radio silent on a landmark UK Supreme Court Ruling defining “woman” as biological sex.
The ruling, delivered in April 2025, determined that the legal definition of “woman” under the Equality Act 2010 refers to biological sex. Ms Jones has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights, emphasising the importance of protecting single- sex spaces and ensuring fairness in women’s sports.
She has consistently raised concerns about the Welsh Government’s approach to these issues, highlighting the need for clear policies with this legal clarification to ensure the protection and fairness for women and girls across Wales,” said Ms. Jones.
Despite the ruling's implications, the Welsh Government has yet to issue a comprehensive response or oral statement in the Senedd. Ms. Jones has repeatedly sought clarity from the Government, but her requests have gone unanswered.
“It is unacceptable that, five months after the Supreme Court Ruling, the Welsh Government has not provided a clear response. Women and girls deserve to know where they stand and how their rights are being protected, Ms. Jones added.
Ms. Jones is calling for an immediate oral statement in the Senedd to address the implications of the Supreme Court Ruling, as she had been for five months now, to outline the Welsh Government’s plans to ensure compliance with the law.
She emphasises the need for transparency and accountability in protecting women and girls' rights in Wales.
