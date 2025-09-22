The Abergavenny Food Festival returned for another year over the weekend, as visitors ate their way around this historic market town for one of the UK’s biggest foodie attractions.
Those who had braved the wet conditions on Saturday were rewarded with blue skies and sunshine on Sunday, as the hordes of food lovers continued to wind their way through the narrow streets and castle ruins that provided the backdrop.
People weren’t just treated to an array of food and drink though, with an emphasis on food security and the future of the industry. A Fairtrade march made its way through town, and the Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign was out to raise awareness of conditions in Gaza.
Here is the Abergavenny Food Festival 2025 in pictures.
There’s no need to wait until next year to get your hands on these Welsh cakes. They’re in the market every Tuesday! (Tindle)
There were plenty of old-school cookouts around town on the weekend (Tindle)
A Fairtrade march made its way through Abergavenny on Saturday afternoon. (Tindle)
A cooking demo audience was invited to stand under an exhibitor’s tent on a very wet Saturday. (Tindle)
It was all smiles for the traders who brought a variety of produce with them. (Tindle)
Sunday sun at the Brewery Yard. (Tindle)
All roads lead to the castle! (Tindle )
Cheer up mate! It’ll soon be over! (Tindle )
Anyone care for a balloon? (Tindle )
Things are brewing up nicely at the Brewery Yard! (Tindle )
With the senior team on Food Festival parking duties, the spotlight fell to Mardy FC's junior section. (Mardy FC)
