The Abergavenny Food Festival returned for another year over the weekend, as visitors ate their way around this historic market town for one of the UK’s biggest foodie attractions.

Those who had braved the wet conditions on Saturday were rewarded with blue skies and sunshine on Sunday, as the hordes of food lovers continued to wind their way through the narrow streets and castle ruins that provided the backdrop.

People weren’t just treated to an array of food and drink though, with an emphasis on food security and the future of the industry. A Fairtrade march made its way through town, and the Abergavenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign was out to raise awareness of conditions in Gaza.

Here is the Abergavenny Food Festival 2025 in pictures.

Abergavenny Food Festival 2025
There’s no need to wait until next year to get your hands on these Welsh cakes. They’re in the market every Tuesday! (Tindle)
Abergavenny Food Festival 2025
There were plenty of old-school cookouts around town on the weekend (Tindle)
Abergavenny Food Festival 2025
A Fairtrade march made its way through Abergavenny on Saturday afternoon. (Tindle)
Abergavenny Food Festival 2025
A cooking demo audience was invited to stand under an exhibitor’s tent on a very wet Saturday. (Tindle)
Abergavenny Food Festival 2025
It was all smiles for the traders who brought a variety of produce with them. (Tindle)
Brewery Yard
Sunday sun at the Brewery Yard. (Tindle)
Castle
All roads lead to the castle! (Tindle )
Aber Food Festival
Cheer up mate! It’ll soon be over! (Tindle )
Balloons
Anyone care for a balloon? (Tindle )
Brewery Yard
Things are brewing up nicely at the Brewery Yard! (Tindle )
Mardy FC U12s
With the senior team on Food Festival parking duties, the spotlight fell to Mardy FC's junior section. (Mardy FC)