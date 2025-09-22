Monmouthshire County Council closed part of Heol-Gerrig, Llanellen, on 30 September 2025 for poling works. The closure affected a 390m stretch from the B4269 junction between 09:30 and 15:30. No diversion was needed as the road is a no-through route. Reasonable access for fronting properties was maintained. The order was made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 for public safety.