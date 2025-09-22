Temporary Road Closure in Grosmont for Water Works
Monmouthshire County Council will temporarily close Danygraig Road, Grosmont, from New Inn Road for 325m between 7–9 October 2025. The closure enables Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out essential works safely. A signed diversion via New Inn Road, New Line Road, Cefn Llaithan Road, and Great House Road will be in place. Reasonable access for residents will be maintained.
Llanellen Road Closed for One-Day Poling Works
Monmouthshire County Council closed part of Heol-Gerrig, Llanellen, on 30 September 2025 for poling works. The closure affected a 390m stretch from the B4269 junction between 09:30 and 15:30. No diversion was needed as the road is a no-through route. Reasonable access for fronting properties was maintained. The order was made under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 for public safety.
Abergavenny Roads Affected by Sewer Repairs
Lion Street and Market Street in Abergavenny will face closures and traffic changes from 3–17 October 2025 for essential sewer repairs. Brewery Yard Car Park access will be maintained via reversed one-way systems and suspended no-entry rules. A signed diversion will guide traffic via King Street, A40, Pen-Y-Pound, Park Crescent, and B4521. Monmouthshire County Council says the works are vital for public safety.
Nant-Y-Derry Road Closure for Brickwork Repairs
Nant-Y-Derry Road in Goytre will close for brickwork repairs from 3–5 October 2025. The closure affects a 100m stretch near Church Road, with different closure times each day: 8am–4pm on 3 October, and overnight from 9pm on 4 October to 7am on 5 October. A signed diversion via Church Road, Newtown Road, and Star Road will be in place. Resident access maintained.
Penrheol Road Closed for Utility Works
Penrheol Road in Llanvihangel Gobion was closed for MJ Quinn works from 24–25 September 2025, between 8am and 5pm. The closure affected a 445m stretch from B4598 Llangattock Lodge to Kemeys Road. A signed diversion via B4598 and Pen-Y-Rheol Lane was in place. Monmouthshire County Council maintained access for residents while ensuring the works were carried out safely under a temporary order.
Rolling Road Closures in Llantilio Crossenny for BT Works
Monmouthshire County Council will close several roads in Llantilio Crossenny between 6–23 October 2025 for BT works. Closures will occur in phases across Old Ross Road, Whitecastle Road, and Tre-Llwyfan Lane, operating 9:30am–3:30pm. Signed diversions will guide traffic via B4521, B4233, and local lanes. Access for residents will be maintained. The works aim to ensure safe infrastructure improvements.
