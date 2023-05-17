Abergavenny Town Council held its AGM on Wednesday 10th May 2023, which saw the election of the new Mayor for 2023/24.
In handing over the chains to Cllr Anne Wilde, Cllr Tony Konieczny thanked everyone for their support over his year of office and in helping to raise over £7820 for his chosen charities.
Cllr Anne Wilde, Town Councillor for Penyfal Ward, has been Deputy Mayor for the last year, and now takes up the reigns for 2023/24.
In accepting the chains of office, Cllr Anne Wilde said, “I count it a huge honour to be elected as Mayor of Abergavenny. It’s such a great town to live in with its attractive town centre, vibrant cultural scene, and caring community.
“I am also excited that Abergavenny has been chosen to compete in the Britain in Bloom competition. My aim as mayor is to nurture these attributes and ensure they benefit a wide and diverse community.”
It was also announced that the Cllr Wilde’s Deputy will be Cllr Ben Callard.
In receiving and accepting this nomination, he said, “I’m really proud to have been elected Deputy Mayor for Abergavenny, having grown up in the town it’s been great to see it prosper over the last thirty years. I’m looking forward to supporting Anne in her role as Mayor in doing all we can to make the town an even better place to live.”