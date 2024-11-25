Following the extreme weather conditions yesterday, Monmouthshire County Council have released an updated list of all the services throughout the county.
It is important to note that as of 7.30am (Monday, November 25), the A472 remains blocked by flooding, therefore, drivers are advised to try and take other routes for travel.
Services
- Caldicot Hub open
- Chepstow Hub open
- Monmouth Hub open
- Abergavenny Hub open
- Caldicot Leisure Centre is open, however swimming pool remains closed currently
- Abergavenny Leisure Centre is open, however swimming pool remains closed currently
- Monmouth Leisure Centre currently closed
- Caldicot Castle and Country Park closed
- Community Education classes are cancelled in Abergavenny today