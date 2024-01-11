Cllr Ben Callard, Cabinet Member for Resources, said: “This is not an easy process. The financial challenge is significant and to address it we are having to give thought to a balanced strategy involving service change, income generation and tax yield. We are clear that the services the Council provides are important. Whilst there will be changes under our proposals, many won’t notice any change to the council services. Bin collections will remain the same and leisure centres, recycling centres and hubs will all remain open. We are proposing to increase funding for health and social care by 5.8% and for education by 2.5%. We would like it to be more, but the financial reality doesn’t allow it.”