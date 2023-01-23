However, where a refurbishment or new provision creates an opportunity to do so, the council would consider providing self-contained facilities with a toilet, basin and any other facilities such as baby changing, sanitary bins etc, and these may be gender neutral. This type of provision better meets the needs of parents with young children and people who need assistance and provides greater dignity and privacy for a wider range of users. This type of self-contained, gender-neutral toilet has been part of the refurbishment of the Borough Theatre and Library amongst other public buildings.